Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

