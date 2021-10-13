Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,819. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.