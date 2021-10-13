Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,134. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

