Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $650,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.78. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $297.95 and a fifty-two week high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

