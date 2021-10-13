Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
KEP opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.