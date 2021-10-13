Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KEP opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $1,824,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

