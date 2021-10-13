Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

