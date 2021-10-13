Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.
NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.