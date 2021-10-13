Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.