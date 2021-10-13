Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

