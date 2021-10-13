L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 76,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

