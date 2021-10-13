Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $544.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 24982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 640.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

