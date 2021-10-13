Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, an increase of 1,272.1% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

