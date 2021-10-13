Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,549,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

