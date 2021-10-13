Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $697.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.69. Largo Resources has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.