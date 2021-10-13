Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.64. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.