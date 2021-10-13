Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 6,872 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30.

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

