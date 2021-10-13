Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 784 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $51,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,538. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

