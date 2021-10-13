Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $21.89 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,152,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 13.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PG&E by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 318,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,377,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

