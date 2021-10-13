Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,998 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in GDS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of GDS opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

