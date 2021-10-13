Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

