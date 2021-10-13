Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

