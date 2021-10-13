Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,420,000 after buying an additional 490,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,049,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

