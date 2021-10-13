Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.