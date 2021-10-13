Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LBUY remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
