Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBUY remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.