Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,061 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

