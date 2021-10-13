Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,476 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

