Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of CNO Financial Group worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $820,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.