Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elastic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

In related news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

