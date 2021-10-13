Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

