Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,299 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,463,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after buying an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,892,000 after buying an additional 107,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

