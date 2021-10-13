Legal & General Group Plc Sells 42,117 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,261,000 after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

