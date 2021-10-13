Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

