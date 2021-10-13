Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Holdings Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,273. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,624. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

