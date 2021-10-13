LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Down 5.1%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.96 and last traded at $137.06. 4,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.