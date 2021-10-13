LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Down 5.1%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.96 and last traded at $137.06. 4,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.
A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
