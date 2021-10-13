Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,468 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. UiPath makes up about 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,003. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

