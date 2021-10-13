Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 11.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 1,739,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,003,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.