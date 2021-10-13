Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Up 49.2%

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)’s stock price shot up 49.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.33 and last traded at 0.30. 28,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 6,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.33.

About Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits. The company holds interests in the Paradox North and Pocitos properties. It operates through the Canada and USA geographical segments. The company was founded on February 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

