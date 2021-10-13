Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,100 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

AOR stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

