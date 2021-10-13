Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3,554.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 15.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.