Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2,981.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

