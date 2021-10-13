Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39,893.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

