Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

