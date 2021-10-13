Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,791 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10,852.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. WBI Investments grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.