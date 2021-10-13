Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

