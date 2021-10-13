Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

