Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.31 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.63.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

