Lincoln National Corp Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

