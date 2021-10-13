Lincoln National Corp Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.87.

