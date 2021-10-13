Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $580.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $629.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.