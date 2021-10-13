Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,355 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 542.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 318,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

