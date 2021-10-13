Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

